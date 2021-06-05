Aizawl, Jun 5 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,300 as 236 more people tested positive for the virus, while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 51, an official said on Saturday.

More than 54 children and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were among the newly infected people, he said.

Of the 236 new cases, 54 were detected by RT-PCR test, 8 through TrueNat test and 174 through Rapid Antigen Test.

Aizawl district accounted for the highest cases at 179, followed by Lunglei (20), Kolasib (11), Serchhip (9), Siaha (4), Lawngtlai (9), Saitual (2), and Mamit and Khawzawl districts reported 1 case each.

Four patient have travel history, while the rest 232 were found to have locally infected, the official said, adding that 138 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 3,433 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,816 people have recovered from the infection.

The total recovery rate is 73.81 per cent and the death rate is 0.39 per cent.

The state has tested 4,06,982 samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer, as many as 2,65,375 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Friday.

Of the 2,65,375 beneficiaries, 52,191 have received both doses, she said.

