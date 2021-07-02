Aizawl, Jul 2 (PTI) At least 278 more people, including 13 inmates of Aizawl central jail, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 20,770, a health official said on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 94 as a 73-year-old man from Kolasib district succumbed to the infection on Thursday night, he said.

Aizawl district reported 167 new COVID-19 cases followed by Kolasib (34) and Hnahthial (26), the official said.

Sixty-five new cases were confirmed through RT-PCR test in Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near Aizawl, 13 cases were detected through TrueNat test and 200 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Seven patients have travel history, while the rest 271 were found to have locally contracted the infection.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.93 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 4,006 samples, the official said, adding that 131 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram currently has 4,131 active COVID-19 active cases, while 16,545 people have recovered from the virus.

The state has tested over 4.88 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 5.1 lakh people have been vaccinated till Thursday. PTI

