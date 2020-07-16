Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 16 (ANI): Mizoram reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 267, including 108 active cases and 159 cured/discharged patients, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

