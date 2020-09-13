Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 13 (ANI): With 35 new COVID-19 cases reported yesterday, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,414, according to the State Information and Public Relations Department.

Of 1,414, there are 591 active cases and 823 recoveries.

No person has died due to the diseases in the State, said the State Information and Public Relations Department. (ANI)

