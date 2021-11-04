Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 4 (ANI): Mizoram reported 526 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Thursday.

As per the data shared by the state government at 7 am today, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 6,433.

The daily positivity rate stands at 10.18 per cent.

A total of 1,23,518 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and as many as 437 people have succumbed to the virus.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 1,16,648. (ANI)

