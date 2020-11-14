Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 14 (ANI): As many as 59 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Mizoram in the past 24 hours taking the total cases to 3,368, the State Health Department said on Saturday.

The active cases due to the disease stand at 573 while a total of 2,792 people were discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection.

With one fatality recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Mizoram stood at 3. (ANI)

