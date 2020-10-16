Aizawl, Oct 16 (PTI) At least nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's coronavirus caseload to 2,229, an official said on Friday.

Of the nine fresh cases, six were reported from Aizawl city area and one case each from Mamit, Kolasib and Hnahthial districts, the official said.

All the six cases in Aizawl were locally transmitted cases and two of the patients were found to have contracted the virus through positive patients, he said.

The other three patients were outsiders, who came from Assam, Bihar and West Bengal, the official said.

He said that Mizorams COVID-19 tally has shown a flattening curve since recently.

The number of active cases stands at 108 while 2,121 people have recovered from the virus, according to the state health department.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.16 per cent, it said.

Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 so far.

As many as 93,584 samples have been tested for COVID- 19, including 1,433 samples on Thursday.

