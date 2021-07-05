Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 5 (ANI): With 91 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total caseload in the state reached 21,337 on Monday, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram.

As per state government data, a total of 17,661 people have recovered from the infection and the positivity rate is at 11.53 per cent.

There are 3,581 active cases in the state, while the death toll due to the virus stands at 95.

Four new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, 87 cases reported by Rapid Antigen Test and no samples were tested at the RT-PCR test conducted at the Zoram Medical College near Aizawl.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 43,071 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

