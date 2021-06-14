Aizawl, Jun 14 (PTI) Mizoram reported 98 new COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 15,364 and death toll to 67, an official statement said on Monday.

State information and public relations department said that four persons aged between 42 and 91 years died within a span of 10 hours between Sunday and Monday.

All the victims belonged to Aizawl district, it said.

The department said that 951 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 10.30 per cent as 98 people have tested positive for the infection out of the total samples tested.

Of the fresh cases, 85 cases were reported from Aizawl district, Lunglei (6), Kolasib (4), Siaha (2) and Hnahthial (1), it said.

More than 25 children were among the newly infected people, it said.

Two patients have travel history, while the remaining 96 were found to have locally contracted the infection, it said, adding that 83 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and the remaining 15 are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 3,549 COVID-19 active cases, while 11,748 people have recovered from the infection, including 203 on Sunday.

The state has tested 4,31,357 samples for COVID-19 till date.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 76.46 per cent and the death rate is 0.41 per cent.

According to State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 2,85,982 people have been inoculated so far, of which 53,226 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

