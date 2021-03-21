Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 21 (ANI): Mizoram reported one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of corona cases in the state to 4,447, the state health department informed on Sunday.

The state now has 15 active cases, while 4,421 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the state stands at 11.

As the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive reached its 64th day, India has administered over 4.36 crores vaccine doses, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

