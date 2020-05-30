India News | Mizoram to Extend Lockdown for Two Weeks : Minister

Aizawl, May 30 (PTI) In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in neighbouring states and the return of stranded people, the Mizoram government will extend the ongoing lockdown for another two weeks to curtail the spread of the pandemic, state Health Minister R Lalthangliana said on Saturday.

The government is however yet to issue the order and the guidelines for the new phase of lockdown, he told PTI.

Mizoram as of now is COVID-19 free state after its lone patient, who tested positive on March 24, have recovered and was discharged from hospital on May 9.

We will go on lockdown for another two weeks as stated by Chief Minister Zoramthanga to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases keep increasing in neighbouring states and stranded migrants are still returning to Mizoram, he said.

Mizoram might have to be put under lockdown continuously for some more times till all the stranded residents have returned to the state, the minister said.

The fourth phase of the country-wide lockdown is slated to end tomorrow.

A meeting of ministers, high level officials and doctors was held on Saturday to review the situation arising out of the COVID-19 spread.

The health minister urged the people to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and respect other containment rules framed by the government so that the state does not detect new case.

An official of the state home department told PTI that about 155 stranded people from Mumbai and Kolkata have returned to Mizoram by two special flights on Saturday.

An official of the task group on quarantine facilities said the government and churches have so far set up 680 facilities, including 186 halls offered by various local for restriction, churches with total capacity of 16,576 till Saturday.

The government requires facilities to accommodate at least 20,000 people if all stranded residents returned. PTI

