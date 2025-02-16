Aizawl, Feb 16 (PTI) To facilitate legal employment in the country and abroad, a fresh Bill will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the Mizoram assembly commencing February 19, an official said on Sunday.

The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025, if passed, will empower private placement agencies to recruit and send youths, particularly domestic workers, outside the state and foreign countries legally, he said.

Under this bill, the government will provide licenses to private agencies to execute such tasks, he said.

The bill was conceived following legal issues faced by domestic workers from Mizoram in foreign countries last year, particularly in Syria, UAE and other Gulf countries, the official said.

Last year, the state government and generous individuals, in collaboration with the Centre rescued several Mizo women, engaged as housemaids, from Syria and other Arab countries after they faced legal problems.

Although the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill was previously enacted in 2015, the act empowered private placement agencies to provide jobs to any women as domestic workers beyond the state's boundaries within the country (India), the official said.

The assembly secretariat, till Friday, received at least 740 starred questions and 88 unstarred questions to be answered by the ministers concerned during the upcoming budget session, the assembly official said.

State governor Vijay Kumar Singh will deliver his maiden gubernatorial address on the first day.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma who also holds the finance portfolio will present the state's budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 4, the official said.

The budget session will conclude on March 20, the official added.

