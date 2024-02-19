Aizawl, Feb 19 (PTI) The Mizoram government will soon launch a flagship programme aimed at making available institutional credit for agricultural purposes and small industries, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said on Monday.

The 'Bana Kaih' or hand-holding policy will be implemented by syncing various schemes and initiatives of the central government, he said.

Delivery his customary address on the first day of the budget session, Kambhampati said ‘Bana Kaih' is an “innovative policy”, which will address the “issue of availability of institutional credit, particularly microcredit, both for agriculture and small industrial endeavours”.

The governor said the targeted development of agriculture and allied sectors, which contribute to about 26 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), will be the core priority of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Improving the marketing aspect of agricultural produce by boosting physical market infrastructure and protecting the general interest of farmers will be accorded importance as well, he said.

“Horticulture, fisheries, veterinary and animal husbandry and sericulture activities, which are key means of livelihood, will also be given renewed attention,” Kambhampati said.

The assembly session will conclude on March 13 and Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the state's annual budget on February 27.

