Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 22 (ANI): Foiling a smuggling bid, Assam Rifles recovered heroin worth Rs 60 lakh from Aizawl and apprehended two women.

Based on specific information, Assam Rifles carried out a joint operation with Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl in Sateek area on Monday.

During the operation, nine soap cases (120 gm) of heroin (No 04) worth Rs 60 lakh. Amon the two apprehended women, one is a Myanmarese national, said Assam Rifles.

The recovered consignment and apprehended persons were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl for further legal proceedings.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

