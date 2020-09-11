Aizawl, Sep 10 (PTI) Mizoram will face shortage of COVID-19 hospitals if the number of cases keeps increasing, an official said on Thursday.

He said during an emergency meeting of top officials held during the day, it was pointed out that such hospitals can at present accommodate only 1,737 coronavirus patients.

Mizoram on Thursday reported 141 fresh cases, taking the state's tally to 1,333.

There are also six other COVID care centres that can admit about 300 personnel of paramilitary forces, the official said.

He said a Presbyterian church in Aizawl's Tuikhuahtlang and the Young Mizo Association's Tuikhuahtlang branch have offered their halls to be used as COVID care centres. These can accommodate about 70 patients.

The state government has also urged churches and other YMA branches to offer space for such care centres, the official said.

The need to expedite contact-tracing, surveillance and sample testing was also discussed in the meeting, he added.

