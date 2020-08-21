Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 active cases in Mizoram stands at 475, the State Information and Public Relations Department said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram stands at 895 while 420 patients have been cured/discharged.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

