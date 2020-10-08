Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 8 (ANI): Mizoram has reported 2 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus here to 2,150, said the state government on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 count includes 231 active cases and 1,919 discharges.

The state has not witnessed any fatality from the virus to date.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October, the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare tweeted.

"A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the active cases (currently 13.4 per cent of total cases)," it said. (ANI)

