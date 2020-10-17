Aizawl, Oct 17 (PTI) Mizoram on Saturday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,245, an official said.

Of the 16 new cases, 11 were reported from Aizawl district, two from Lawngtlai and one each from Kolasib, Saitual and Champhai districts, the official said.

Also Read | Buxar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Fourteen patients - 11 in Aizawl, two in Lawngtlai and one in Serchhip district, have no travel history and were diagnosed during contact tracing, he said.

Two patients from Champhai and Saitual districts have returned from Tripura and Assam, he said.

Also Read | India Reports 62,212 COVID-19 Cases, 837 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 74 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 1,12,998.

The official said that all the patients are out of danger and the majority of them are asymptomatic.

The state now has 112 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,133 people have recovered from the infection, he said

Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 till date.

Altogether, 95,287 samples have been tested for COVID-19 including 1,703 samples on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)