Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a meeting to present a memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation.

Accompanied by MPs from various parties, MK Stalin seeks to convey their collective stance on this crucial issue for the people of Tamil Nadu.

This meeting request follows the resolutions passed by the Joint Action Committee in Chennai, calling for fair delimitation in the state.

"Vanakkam. I extend warm greetings from Tamil Nadu and hope this letter finds you well. I write to request an audience with you, along with select Members of Parliament from various political affiliations, to present a Memorandum on Delimitation that emerged from our recent deliberations," said the letter.

"On March 22, 2025, Chennai hosted the inaugural Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on 'Fair Delimitation' - a historic gathering that brought together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and prominent leaders representing diverse political ideologies from across India. The voices emerging from our deliberations transcend political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions who seek fair representation in our parliamentary democracy," read the letter.

Stalin emphasised the urgency of addressing the concerns, stating that it is vital for the well-being of the state and its people and stated he is awaiting an early response from the Centre to schedule the meeting and move forward with discussions on the matter.

"As this issue holds significant importance to our states and citizens, I kindly request a meeting with you to formally submit the Memorandum on behalf of the Joint Action Committee. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your positive response at the earliest," it said.

On March 22, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Chennai over the proposed delimitation issue. The meeting was joined by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other prominent leaders.

After the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation, a resolution was unanimously adopted, asserting that any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done "transparently" and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders. (ANI)

