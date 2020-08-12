Aligarh (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning.

BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda Police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member.

Sahyogi told reporters that on August 2 the VHP member, Rohit Varshney, was beaten up by a man identified as Salim over a property dispute.

A case of assault was filed against Salim but a few days ago, a cross FIR was also filed in the case, the MLA said, alleging that when he went to the police station to protest the case lodged against Varshney, the three policemen roughed him up.

He alleged that the police has been "unduly influenced" to file this case against Varshney.

Meanwhile, as the news spread that the BJP legislator was allegedly manhandled by policemen, hundreds of BJP workers gathered at the police station in protest, leading to a tense situation at the precincts.

Additional police force was deployed at the Gonda police station and senior police officials also rushed there to defuse the situation.

Although no senior police officer has issued any statement so far, local policemen told reporters that a spat between police officials, including the SHO Anuj Kumar Saini took place after the legislator misbehaved with them.

The MLA has denied the allegations of misbehaviour. "We will not accept anything except complete justice in this manner," he said

Senior district officials are presently closeted with top BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, to resolve the issue.

