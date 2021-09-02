Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh MLAs Tulsi Silavat and Mahendra Hardia, Collector Manish Singh and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal swept the roads in Indore on the occasion of Gogadev Navami on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Manish Singh said that all the cleaners in the city are given a holiday on this day.

"To keep the city clean, all the citizens, municipal corporation staff and ministers sweep the roads. This day is a tribute to those cleaners who keep the city clean the whole year," he said.

Gogadev Navami is a festival celebrated by the people of Valmiki society. (ANI)

