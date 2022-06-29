Patna, Jun 29 (PTI) The AIMIM's Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman on Wednesday compared MLAs leaving the party to join the RJD to "Mir Jafar", the 18th-century military general of Bengal who helped the British defeat Nawab Siraj ud Daulah in the Battle of Plassey and later became the king.

Iman is now the only legislator of the AIMIM left in the Bihar Assembly after its four other MLAs joined the RJD during the day.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly, Iman rubbished the MLAs' allegation that his "refusal to take a stand" on any issue had made them suspect that he was himself planning a return to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

"I am committed towards the ideals for which our leader (Asaduddin) Owaisi sahib stands. He has told me not to lose heart and treat the event like a flood that washes away filth while mountains stand strong," he said, referring to the MP from Hyderabad who heads the party.

"Those apostates shall go down in history as modern day Mir Jafars. And the RJD, which has for long claimed to be a champion of the minorities, will face a backlash", said Iman.

The AIMIM leader, who had on the previous day indicated support for the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav's call for a boycott of the proceedings on Agnipath issues, raised many eyebrows when he turned up inside the House after lunch, becoming the only MLA outside the NDA to have done so.

However, when asked whether he intended to return to the JD(U) which he had quit a few years ago, he shot back: "I am not one who will trade his loyalty for power or pelf. Those who have deserted me are trying to defend their act".

He also said, "We have always taken a stand on all issues relating to Muslims of Bihar", denying the allegation of lack of commitment.

State BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand also took a dig at the four AIMIM MLAs, sharing photographs of them in which they can be seen barefooted in presence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.

"Leave aside Lalu ji, may he live long and be healthy. But even his two sons have their slippers on. The defectors from AIMIM may soon be asked to rub their nose on the ground," Anand tweeted.

