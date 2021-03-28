Dimapur/ Zunheboto (Nagaland), March 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police apprehended a Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) cadre and one other person for allegedly possessing illegal arms from Dimapur town.

The security forces also arrested three National Socialist Council of Nagaland -Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) cadres from Zunheboto and recovered various incriminating documents along with ammunitions -- two point 32mm pistols and live rounds.

"Assam Rifles & Nagaland Police on 25/26 Mar apprehended MNPF cadre & an individual in possession of illegal arms from Dimapur & also apprehended three NSCN(IM) cadres from Zunheboto. Recoveries included two point 32mm Pistols, live rounds & various incriminating documents," the Assam Rifles tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier in the same day, Assam Rifles informed that one drug peddler in Kolasib district of Mizoram also arrested by the security force and Mizoram Police and recovered 2,41,900 illegal Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 12 crores from his possession. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)