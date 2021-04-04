Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday asked the party workers to support the decisions that will be taken by the government to tackle the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The statement from the party comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called up MNS president Raj Thackeray and sought his cooperation if the government was compelled to impose a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

"Please cooperate with the government agencies and follow all the directives of the government," the party said in a tweet.

It also mentioned that the chief Minister spoke to Raj Thackeray over phone.

The chief minister has been holding meetings with different stakeholders, including industrialists and members of entertainment industry, to discuss ways to bring down the number of coronavirus cases.

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, who took part in the meeting with the CM, later tweeted, "Maharashtra situation getting grim with possible shortage of beds, oxygen and doctors. Not in favour oflockdown, but a limited lockdown may be last resort. Vaccination drive, 24x7 masks a must or penalty. Workers not be inconvenienced."

