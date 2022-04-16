Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray performed Maha Arti at Hanuman Mandir here on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

Thackeray offered flowers to Lord Hanuman and took blessings from him. On this occasion, a huge crowd of people gathered at the temple located at Khalkar chowk to attend the Arti and celebrate the festival.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister, Aditya Thackeray, also reached the temple to perform the pooja. He offered his prayers and performed the arti of Lord Hanuman on the occasion.

The party workers claimed that Thackeray helped in the construction of the temple which was on halt for a long.

Aditya said, "This has nothing to do with politics. I recite Hanuman Chalisa everyday. People are always excited about the festivals of Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami."

Aditya refused to comment on MNS chief Raj Thackeray's warning of removing loudspeakers from the mosques, he said, "I don't want to comment much on it. It's better we celebrate the festival and not bring politics into it. The ones who have true faith in it, they don't bring it on political stage instead keep it in their heart."

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the people for his recent win in the Kolhapur bye-elections and said, "MVA had a huge victory over there. People have a lot of faith in MVA over there. I express my gratitude to all the three-party workers and the people there."

The party has registered a win over Bhartiya Janata Party in the Kolhapur North bye-elections united with Congress.

Meanwhile, recently, Raj Thackeray issued a warning to remove the loudspeakers in mosques till May 3 saying that Hanuman Chalisa will be played on loudspeakers if mosques do not follow his demand.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief said. (ANI)

