Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his mother Kunda Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, a civic official said here.

Also Read | Haryana to Develop Historical Places of Mahendragarh.

Both have mild symptoms, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding that they were asked to isolate at their residence in Dadar area.

Also Read | AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2021 Released by NTA, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Key Online at nta.ac.in.

A senior aide of Thackeray confirmed that he has the infection.

Thackeray (53) had recently been visiting Nashik, Pune and Thane and also meeting party leaders in Mumbai ahead of the next year's civic elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)