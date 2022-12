New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar on Friday, threatened that his party would not let Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India.

"There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film ' The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb's orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India," he tweeted.

Khopkar who is also a film producer referred to Fawad Khan's fans as 'traitors' in his tweet.

"Fawad Khan's fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film," Khopkar said in another tweet.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is one of the highest budget movie in Pakistani film history. It is a remake of Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut film "Waar" (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.

Lashari Films and Ammara Hikmat's Encyclopedia are the companies behind "The Legend of Maula Jatt." The film will be distributed in Pakistan by renowned cinematographer and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla through his company Mandviwalla Entertainment. (ANI)

