Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) A man who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF in Lucknow on Saturday for allegedly shooting dead a Thane MNS leader was brought here on transit remanded and produced before a court on Monday, a Maharashtra police official said.

MNS leader Jamil Shaikh was shot dead in Rabodi in Thane on November 23 last year, for which Irfan Sonu Sheikh Mansuri, a resident of Gorakhpur, was held near Kathauta Lake in Lucknow on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

The UP STF, in a statement released there, said Mansuri had told them the attack was carried out at the behest of a Maharashtra NCP leader and for which he had been given Rs 2 lakh by one Osama.

Mansuri was remanded in Thane police custody till April 11, the official said here.

Officials said Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Nitin Thackeray had travelled to Lucknow and was part of the effort to arrest Mansuri.

Meanwhile, a video of some people vandalising an ambulance donated by an NCP leader, whose name has been doing the rounds as one of those involved in the shooting, went viral on social media.

