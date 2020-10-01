Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Thursday protested in Navi Mumbai against the Maharashtra governmen's decision to increase toll fees.

A few days back, the state government announced a hike in toll charges at all entry points of Mumbai with effect from October 1.

To protest it, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS gathered at the Airoli toll booth in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and shouted slogans against the state government's decision.

