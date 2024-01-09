New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): In a significant stride towards bolstering India's aquaculture industry, the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD) project, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, has recently launched the 'Report Fish Disease-App' on the Google Play Store. This innovative mobile application aims to empower fish farmers with a convenient and efficient platform to report diseases on their farms, said ICAR-CIFT (Central Institute of Fisheries Technology) in a statement.

Its intuitive and user-friendly interface enables easy accessibility for fish farmers. Another feature this app offers is its easy disease reporting format, where farmers can easily report disease outbreaks by providing essential information such as location, species affected, symptoms observed, and images.

This data is crucial for a rapid response and an accurate diagnosis. Geo-tagging is a technology to pinpoint the exact location of the farm and facilitate swift responses from authorities and the receivers get real-time updates on the status of their reported cases, ensuring transparency and accountability in the disease management process.

The major highlight of this app is that it serves as an information hub, providing farmers with valuable resources on disease prevention, treatment, and best aquaculture practices.

ICAR-CIFT is one of the collaborative partners of the NSPAAD project, of which ICAR-NBFGR is the lead institute, under which the 'Report Fish Disease' app is developed to provide instruction to aquaculture farmers about the proper utilisation and relevance of the mobile application for sustainable aquaculture.

Altogether, the newly developed app is to provide a comprehensive package to ensure the diagnosis, prevention, control, and treatment of aquatic animal diseases, thereby providing solutions for encouraging aquaculture farmers in India.

By harnessing the power of technology, this app is expected to transform disease management in aquaculture and ultimately enhance the sustainability and productivity of this critical sector through early disease detection, data-driven decision-making, capacity building and efficient resource allocation.

Thus, this new app is a significant leap towards India's efforts to enhance disease management in the aquaculture sector. By making disease reporting more accessible and efficient, this app promises to improve the livelihood of fish farmers, safeguard the nation's food security, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the aquaculture industry. (ANI)

