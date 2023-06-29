Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Mobile components manufacturer SFS, which is interested in setting up a unit by investing Rs 250 crore, has sought 30 acres of land in Karnataka's Belagavi from the state government.

Minister for large and medium industries M B Patil in a statement on Wednesday said that SFS delegates led by CFO of the company Faras Shaw met him to exchange ideas regarding its proposed project.

The statement further said that welcoming the proposal, the minister told them that the decision will be taken after reviewing the proposal.

"SFS has already set up an aerospace components unit in Belagavi and is operational. The company, which is also a manufacturer of mobile components for companies such as Apple, is interested in setting up its unit in Belagavi. This is estimated to generate 500 direct jobs for technologists in the next three years," the statement cited Patil. (ANI)

