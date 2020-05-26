India News | Mobile COVID-19 Testing Van for Rural Areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): A mobile testing van was launched by the local administration on Tuesday to facilitate COVID-19 testing in rural areas here, following a surge in coronavirus cases.

"The van has been provided by Azimuth Business on Wheels Pvt Ltd as part of their corporate social responsibility activity. It will help us a great deal in testing in rural areas, making the process to identify and test faster," said Anil Kumar Singh, Chief Development Officer (CDO), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Azimuth Business on Wheels is a private company that claims to customise the vehicles as per the clients' needs. Samples with temperature ranging between four to eight-degree celsius can be kept in the testing van, explained Singh.

"When a positive case is found, a team is sent at the site. They check for any possible contact tracing. Now, with this mobile van, the process will become faster. We would be able to take samples right away, and put them under home quarantine as per the government guidelines," the CDO elaborated on the procedure.

Singh also said that the administration plans to acquire more such testing vans to facilitate the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

With 14 new cases in the last 24 hours, the tally for the city has gone up to 359, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

