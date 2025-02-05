New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, officials conducted mock polling at various polling stations across the national capital on Wednesday morning.

The mock polling began around 6:00 am and was carried out at polling stations, including Mayur Vihar Phase 1 under the Patparganj Assembly constituency, and Nirman Bhawan under the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies will take place today, Wednesday, from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.

"I request all the people of Delhi to come and exercise your democratic rights. We have made proper arrangements at the polling stations to ensure your comfort and convenience, and I appeal to you all to come and vote," said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

To promote inclusivity, 70 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women staff, and another 70 will be run entirely by persons with disabilities. Additionally, 70 polling stations have been set up to encourage youth participation.

Voters can use an AI-based Queue Management System app "Delhi Election - 2025 QMS", available on the Google Play Store, to monitor real-time crowd levels at polling stations. Medical teams will be on-site for emergencies, and a creche facility will be available for parents with young children.

Additionally, colour-coded polling stations and a helpline number (1950) will assist voters in locating their designated booth and addressing election-related queries.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

In the Kalkaji constituency, incumbent Chief Minister of Delhi CM Atishi is contesting against Congress's Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. (ANI)

