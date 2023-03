New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) In a boost to the Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday inked a Rs 1,700 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of next generation maritime mobile coastal batteries and BrahMos missiles.

The delivery of these batteries is scheduled to commence from 2027, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry inked the contract with BAPL for procurement of next generation maritime mobile coastal batteries (long range) and BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy (Indian) category, it said.

"These systems will be equipped with supersonic BrahMos missiles and will significantly enhance multi-directional maritime strike capability of the Indian Navy," the statement said.

BAPL is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missile with enhanced ranges.

"This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industries. This project will generate an employment of more than 90,000 man-days over a period of four years. With the majority of the equipment and sub-system sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these systems will be a proud flag bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the statement said. PTI KND

