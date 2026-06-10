India News | MoD Inks Rs 449 Crore Contract for 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System Jammers for Indian Navy

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL), Bengaluru, for the procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) Jammers for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 449 crore with a minimum 75 per cent indigenous content.

The contract, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

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The system's capabilities include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of the adversary GNSS receiver and signal spoofing or deceptive jamming. The induction would pave the way for safe operations by the ships of the Indian Navy in a multi-threat environment, the release stated.

The contract reinforces the Government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering the maritime security architecture of the country. It marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)