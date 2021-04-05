Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) The moderate Hurriyat Conference on Monday demanded the release of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has completed 20 months under house arrest, and other "political" detainees ahead of Ramzan.

The Mirwaiz was put under house arrest on 4 August 2019 – a day before the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman of the Hurriyat said.

He said the Hurriyat has been repeatedly demanding the release of its chairman “who is arbitrarily detained” at his home in the Nigeen area of the city here.

He said as the holy month of Ramzan draws near, the Hurriyat "once again asks the authorities to release the Mirwaiz and all the political prisoners".

