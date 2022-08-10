Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed moderate rains in the last one day and the India Meteorological Department has Mumbai has predicted more moderate showers with strong wind over the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Budgam Encounter: 3 LeT Terrorists Trapped at Waterhail Area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The local trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were operating normally. There was no diversion of any bus service, a civic official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife Sets Husband On Fire in Mathura After Argument Over Her Extra-Marital Affair.

After heavy overnight downpour on Tuesday, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai, he said.

The city recorded 26.87 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 31.38 mm and 33.06 mm downpour respectively in the same period, he said.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

It has also forecast occasional strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour and very likely to reach up to 60 kmph.

There will be a high tide of 4.34 metres in the Arabian Sea at 10.45 am on Wednesday. The next high tide will be of 3.81 metres at 10.39 pm, according to civic officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)