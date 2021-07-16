Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Moderate to intense spell of rain is likely in Mumbai in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

In a tweet, the IMD also informed that over the last 24 hours, the city recorded about 25 cm of rain.

"Extremely Heavy Rainfall observed during the last 24 hours over Mumbai (Santacruz) - 25 cm. Moderate to Intense spell likely to continue over Mumbai during next 3 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai have caused waterlogging in parts of the city and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several areas.

Due to heavy rains, railway tracks were waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours. (ANI)

