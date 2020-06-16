Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Modern Life Marked by Alienation, Aloofness: VP Naidu

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Modern Life Marked by Alienation, Aloofness: VP Naidu

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Modern life is marked by alienation and aloofness, and the result is depression, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said, underlining that the flavour of sharing and caring which was a norm in old days is missing in present times.

Talking about his own experiences of life in good old days, Naidu said life then used to "play out amidst a network of strong social relationships and there was no reason to feel alone and uncared for and no ground to be depressed".

Also Read | Babie Bandz Lists Her Top 5 Artists of All Time.

He said sharing the joy and pain used to be the norm in the old days.

Every individual was a source of strength and support to the other and every family likewise to others, Naidu said.

Also Read | Amada Records Joins T.I., Joyner Lucas, and Khao In The Fight For Black Justice.

Comparing the life in old days with current times, the vice president said, "The modern life in contrast is marked by isolation, aloofness, alienation and the resultant depression. It is a clear case of the flavour of life those days missing now."

The modern life is walled from all sides leading to claustrophobia, he added.

Emphasising on the balanced life in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Naidu said living in harmony with nature is the need of the hour while asserting that excesses of all kinds shall be avoided for a better tomorrow.

Prudence in eating, physical activity, sleeping, thought processes, controlling the mind, work-life balance besides defining the meaning and purpose of life shows the way forward, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement