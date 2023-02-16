New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday alleged that "Modi bashing" by some frustrated people and institutions has now culminated into an "India bashing conspiracy".

Inaugurating the Rathonda Kisan Mela-2023 at Milak in Rampur, he said some "frustrated and fraudulent people and institutions" were unable to digest India's rising global stature under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a statement issued by his office, Naqvi claimed that the anti-India "conspiracy coterie" was "frightened" due to the positive atmosphere of social and communal harmony, brotherhood and inclusive empowerment in the country.

"They are trying to fire cannon of calumny from a broken cart of conspiracies."

His remarks come against the backdrop of a political debate triggered by the BBC recently airing a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India. The documentary was blocked by the government on social media platforms.

Naqvi wondered as to why thousands of riots which took place during Congress rule never became an agenda of national and international media trial.

The former Union minister said despite the communal riots during its rule, the Congress has claimed to remain a "champion of secularism".

He alleged that the Congress was trying to cover up its follies by branding others as communal.

However, he said, "a violent incident that took place in Gujarat about 20 years ago, is still being exaggerated by some people and foreign institutions under a well-planned criminal conspiracy" despite the fact that violence in the state was controlled within three-four days.

He said there was no discrimination and strict action was taken against the guilty.

