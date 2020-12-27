New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government extended financial help to Himachal Pradesh, based not on its size and population but on its strategic and economic importance.

"In the last three years, the central government and state government improved the conditions of people in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, Himachal Pradesh was considered as a small state and hence it used to receive a small amount of financial support from the centre. But, when Modiji led central government came into power, we changed this thinking and extended financial help to a small hilly state like Himachal, based not on its size and population but on its strategic and economic importance," Singh said.

Singh said this in his address to people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of three years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

The Union Minister said that construction of Atal Rohtang tunnel ensured all-weather connectivity to the area.

"Rohtang Tunnel is helpful in the unhindered movement of forces to the border areas. It will also help the farmers in the movement of potatoes from Himachal Pradesh to other parts of the country," he said.

Singh also appealed the farmers to see changes which are being brought by farm laws in the next one and a half years.

"The income of farmers will double with the enactment of farm laws. It takes some time to see the impact of comprehensive reforms. I appeal to farmers to see changes in the next one and a half years. Otherwise, we can improve them (laws) through talks," he said.

"It is unfortunate that those who don't even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers. This government never intended to stop MSP, neither it will in future. Mandis will also be maintained. No 'Mai Ka Lal' can take away land from farmers," he added.

The Defence Minister said that the Modi government "accepted one rank-one pension demand of the serving and retired army personnel."

"Himachal is known for its valiant soldiers with at least one member from each family serving in the army. The honour of receiving the first Param Vir Chakra went to Maj Som Nath Sharma and the most recent to Maj Vikram Batra, both hailing from Himachal," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)