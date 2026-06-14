India News | Modi Government Has Belittled India's Global Standing and Sovereignty: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of silence over the death of three Indian mariners in an attack by the US on a commercial vessel amid tensions in West Asia and said "silence is not a substitute for accountability".

In a post on X, Kharge accused the Modi government of "belittling India's global standing and sovereignty" and alleged that "national interests are being surrendered on a daily basis".

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"Even as the mortal remains of Indian seafarers killed in Oman by American action arrive in India, I join the nation in mourning the loss of the three Indian seafarers. Three days have passed since this tragic incident. Yet, there has been no public statement at all or even a condolence message from PM @narendramodi The nation was waiting for it, Modi ji," Kharge said in a post on X.

"You spoke about 'will not allow country to bow' but no proof is now required that you have belittled India's global standing and sovereignty. Our National interests is being surrendered on a daily basis. And you have the audacity to sugarcoat it with the 'Vishwaguru' narrative," he added.

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Kharge said India used to be a "Vishwaguru" when it maintained its strategic autonomy and followed the policy of Non-Alignment.

"The world listened to us when all previous governments followed this consistent policy of not surrendering. Indian lives cannot be treated as an afterthought in matters of foreign policy. At a time when serious questions remain unanswered, silence is not a substitute for accountability. The nation deserves clarity, and the families deserve justice," he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Manish Tewari slammed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over his remarks during talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the attacks by the US in Gulf that killed three Indian mariners and said the comments are "abrupt, abrasive confrontational."

Tewari said in a post on X that there was "no regret, no remorse, no empathy, no sympathy" in Rubio's remarks and these "could not have been more belligerent".

The Congress leader said it is not the language with a country, which is described as "friend".

"No regret , No remorse, no empathy, no sympathy. Abrupt, abrasive confrontational. @SecRubio could not have been more belligerent. The sub text in between the lines - is Indian sailors were responsible for what happened to them. Hardly the language you use with a country you call a friend," Tewari said in a post on X.

He said Jaishankar should put out read out his call.

"Rather than being namby-pamby and wishy washy S Jaishankar must put out his read out of the call . It would be interesting to know whether S Jaishankar stood upto this coarseness," Tewari added.

The US Department of State said that Rubio, in his telephonic conversation with Jaishankar, stressed that all commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz must adhere to orders by the US.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from U.S. forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He underscored that violations of the U.S. blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated," the Office of Spokesperson said.

Jaishankar on Saturday said he spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to convey India's strong protest over US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

He described such actions against commercial shipping as unjustified.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said in a post on X. Some other Congress leaders have also slammed Rubio's remarks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)