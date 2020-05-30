India News | Modi Govt Accelerated Country's Development: Raj BJP Chief

Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Saturday said that Modi government accelerated development in the country after it came to power in 2014.

He said the Modi government did extraordinary work for people during its rule.

Also Read | Thane Civic Staff Deployed at Bhayander Pada Quarantine Facility Dies of COVID-19 on Day of His Retirement.

Poonia said the Modi government was given mandate by people and it worked to end 70 years of stigma in the country.

He said it abolished Article 370, amended the Citizenship Act and took several other decisions.

Also Read | Delhi Likely to Witness Thunderstorm With Light Rain Accompanied With Gusty Winds of Speed of 50-60 kmph : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

The state BJP president said india under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively worked to control the spread of coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)