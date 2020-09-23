New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the "web of relationships" that the Congress had built with countries over decades.

Attacking the government on Twitter, Gandhi also tagged a report in The Economist titled 'As Bangladesh's relations with India weaken, ties with China strengthen'.

Also Read | Mumbai University Distance Learning Admissions 2020 Update: Date of Online Filing of Admission Forms of IDOL Extended Till October 6.

"Mr Modi has destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress built and nurtured over several decades," Gandhi alleged.

"Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous," the former Congress chief added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Farmer in Badaun Beheaded for Not Sharing Water for Irrigation With Another Farmer.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's foreign policy, alleging that ties with neighbours have been weakened. The government has denied the charge and said India's ties have deepened with several countries and its position has strengthened globally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)