New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team neither have the "understanding, the tools nor the ability" to fix the Indian economy, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi said that it is only a matter of time before every Indian is forced to understand the same.

Also Read | Digvijaya Singh Asks PM Narendra Modi to go Into Quarantine After Several BJP Leaders, Including Amit Shah Test COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya.

Commenting on the health of the country's economy, the former party president said "the atmosphere is dire" (roughly translated from Hindi).

"People's trust and confidence in the economy have evaporated. The Prime Minister and his team have neither the understanding, the tools nor the ability to fix the problem. It is only a question of time before every Indian is forced to understand this," Gandhi's tweet read.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Construction: Rajasthan Transport Minister PS Khachariyawas to Donate Two Months' Salary, Suggests Others to Follow Suit.

He also tweeted an article, co-authored by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, published in a national daily on August 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)