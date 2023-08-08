Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded that PM Modi-led government should conduct Caste Census immediately.

"We support the 42 demands which have been kept and we demand that PM Modi-led government should conduct Caste Census immediately. And this 50 per cent quota should be breached," he said.

Owaisi questioned the reservation procedure while he was speaking at the 8th National Convention of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh here on Monday.

"There are several important demands on which the government should start working immediately because 52 per cent population is getting 27 per cent reservations and the population which is 10 per cent is getting 50 per cent reservations which is wrong and should be corrected," he said.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Owaisi said, "PM Modi is so much involved in work that China has occupied 2000 square km of the country's area and out of 55 patrolling points, army is unable to enter 16 patrolling points."

"The unemployment is on the rise. Out of 300 post for secretaries and joint secretaries OBC has not got even 11 per cent employment. We will support the no-confidence motion and voting against the Modi government."

Asaduddin Owaisi said that he is working for the upliftment of the OBC's and the minorities.

He said, "The Manipur situation should be discussed. It has been more than 90 days. 50K people have become refugees. Thousands of arms have been looted. This is the failure of BJP government. This violence will stop only when the CM is removed in Manipur and an impartial investigation should be carried out for all the violence that took place in Manipur." (ANI)

