New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government has adopted a holistic and integrated approach to disaster management in the country resulting in a 98 per cent reduction in casualties and destruction of properties during cyclones, sources said on Thursday.

The previous UPA governments provided relief after a disaster, but now that has changed as the focus is laid on pre-disaster preparations and a target of zero casualties, they said.

The Modi government has adopted a holistic and integrated approach to disaster management and the efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs have resulted in the reduction of loss of life and property due to cyclones by about 98 per cent, sources said.

Natural calamities cause great destruction of life and property but the Modi government has been trying its best to secure the lives of people affected by calamities like cyclones, earthquakes and floods, they said.

The central government is committed to providing assistance and requirements to all those affected by any disaster.

This commitment of the government is not limited to natural calamities, but it has extended full support in war-torn areas and evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict zones through effective planning and execution even during the pandemic, sources said.

The home ministry has also announced three major schemes worth over Rs 8,000 crore that include the modernisation of fire brigade services in all states, flood mitigation in seven major cities and prevention of landslides in 17 states.

For the modernisation and expansion of fire brigade services, about Rs 5,000 crore will be given to all states, to mitigate the danger of floods in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune, Rs 2,500 crore will be given while Rs 825 crore will be given to 17 states to deal with landslides, sources said.

