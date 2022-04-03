New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Slamming the rise in prices of petrol and diesel, Karnataka Congress on Sunday said that Modi Government's mantra now is 'electoral victory is a license to loot'.

In a press release, Congress said, "The diktat of the cruel, the cumbersome and the back-breaking 'Price Rise' imposed by Modi Government with effect from April 1st has shattered the budget of every household in India."

"The Modi government is seeking revenge against India's annadatas for the 'Kisan Aandolan' as the price of DAP bags of 50kg has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,350 per bag. Price rise is now the biggest challenge to the sustenance of every individual, as it is attacking the livelihood of every household," said party leader RS Surjewala, terming the price of rice as a "daily good morning gift," said the press release.

Citing data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the statement said the consumption of petrol in 2020-21 was 279.69 lakh metric tonnes and with the hike of Rs 7.20 per litre, the additional yearly burden on people comes to Rs 20,138 crore.

On the rising LPG Gas Cylinder prices, he said, "On 1st April, Commercial Gas Cylinder price was hiked by Domestic cooking gas prices were hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. It has been hiked by Rs 346 in the last 2 months. In the last 8 years of BJP rule, the Commercial LPG Cylinder has seen a massive hike of Rs 845."

Fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Sunday, taking the total increase in rates in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre. (ANI)

