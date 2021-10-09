New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded health workers involved in taking COVID-19 vaccination to remotest corners of the country.

He was responding to a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had posted a video of health workers carrying the vaccines and navigating a tough terrain, and said their contribution in keeping the country safe will be remembered forever.

Modi said, "This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India's vaccination drive a success."

