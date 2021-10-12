New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks related to human rights and accused him of making a mockery of human rights since his Gujarat days.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the democratic space in India continues to shrink.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

"The Prime Minister and Home Minister have made a mockery of human rights since their Gujarat days. Now they are joined in the jugalbandi by the Chairman of NHRC no less, a judge who sat in judgment on his own earlier order and claimed no conflict of interest. The democratic space in India continues to shrink," he said on Twitter.

His remarks came after Modi slammed those who engage in "selective interpretation" of human rights with an eye on political gains and loss, saying such conduct harms human rights as well as democracy.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings on the Eve of Durga Puja.

Speaking at the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Modi said the country should be wary of such people who try to dent its image in the name of raising the issue of human rights violations.

"There is another aspect associated with human rights which I want to speak about today. In recent years, some people have begun interpreting human rights in their own ways prioritising their interests.

"They see human rights violation in one incident but cannot see it in another incident of similar nature. Such mindset harms human rights a lot," Modi said.

When asked about the prime minister's remarks, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said he is always indulging in whataboutery and is making comparisons.

"The whataboutery prime minister should speak up and say what did he do or where did he go to protest against the human rights violations in other states," he said.

Another Congress leader Kapil Sibal also hit out at the prime minister over his claim that India never had a decisive government.

"'Prime Minister Modi: India has never seen such a decisive government'...Also, India has never seen such a divisive government. Which statement is true? Which one is far from the truth? You judge," he said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)